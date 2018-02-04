Unfortunately, there was no ‘N SYNC reunion nor redemption for Janet Jackson in Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl LII halftime show Sunday. Instead, he sang some of his biggest solo hits in the 13-minute set.
Timberlake, who was dressed in a woodsman themed ensemble for his new album “Man of the Woods,” opened with “Filthy.”
The 39-year-old pop star also sang “Suit and Tie,” “Rock Your Body,” “Mirrors” and “Cry Me A River” among others.
Timberlake also had a tribute to Prince despite backlash about using a hologram of the late singer.
After Timberlake’s performance, he received a mixed reaction from people on Twitter. Here’s what some of them had to say: