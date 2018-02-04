Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime show receives mixed reaction from fans

Recording artist Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. | Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Unfortunately, there was no ‘N SYNC reunion nor redemption for Janet Jackson in Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl LII halftime show Sunday. Instead, he sang some of his biggest solo hits in the 13-minute set.

Timberlake, who was dressed in a woodsman themed ensemble for his new album “Man of the Woods,” opened with “Filthy.”

The 39-year-old pop star also sang “Suit and Tie,” “Rock Your Body,” “Mirrors” and “Cry Me A River” among others.

Timberlake also had a tribute to Prince despite backlash about using a hologram of the late singer.

After Timberlake’s performance, he received a mixed reaction from people on Twitter. Here’s what some of them had to say:

#JustinTimberlake killed it! Love that he managed to squeeze in so many #FutureSexLoveSounds hits… plus I really enjoyed what he did with #Mirrors! #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/pkSiwSXDcH — Will Nash (@WillNashOnAir) February 5, 2018

so #JustinTimberlake really brought out a Prince hologram but didn’t bring out NSYNC pic.twitter.com/QFJ3pJz2tW — cool (@pizzasandpearls) February 5, 2018

I see a lot of you guys hating on my man @jtimberlake smh

He killed the #PepsiHalftime show pic.twitter.com/ZAwHmR5hAb — ＩａｍＷｉｌｌ (@IamWill_I_Am13) February 5, 2018