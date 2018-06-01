Justin Wilson, Randy Rosario keys to Cubs’ bullpen without Carl Edwards Jr.?

NEW YORK – As the Cubs contemplate bullpen life without Carl Edwards Jr. for the foreseeable future, they cling to a few encouraging facts while adjusting the calculus for keeping the late-inning crew productive without overusing them.

“You just have to move it around a little bit differently,” said manager Joe Maddon, who lost his top eighth-inning choice in Edwards to shoulder inflammation earlier in the week.

Edwards, who could miss a month or more, was a key part of a bullpen that had the third-best ERA in the majors (2.68) entering play Friday night.

The bullpen has been the Cubs’ biggest, most consistent strength the first two months of the season, especially valuable with much of the rotation struggling for stretches.

Wilson allowed only one run in May.

“You’re going to miss C.J. Edwards; anybody would,” Maddon said. “But I think if I move it around well enough I think all these guys can have some success.”

That means elevating the role of left-hander Justin Wilson, who has had command issues since being acquired last July in a trade from Detroit – but who allowed just one run in May (0.71 ERA).

And rookie left-hander Randy Rosario could get increasingly important assignments. He took over for starter Tyler Chatwood Friday night with two on and one out in the sixth and retired both batters he faced to end the threat. He then pitched a 1-2-3 seventh.

He has four scoreless appearances in three short big-league stints this year.

Steve Cishek (0.75), who leads the pen with 26 appearances, and Pedro Strop (0.77) also allowed only one run each in May.

“It’ll be interesting to pop him in there a little bit more often,” Maddon said of Rosario. “Stropy can do that stuff, and Cishek. And Rosario could be the real outlier here, along with Justin Wilson.”

Albert vs. Mets

Center fielder Albert Almora Jr., who had another highlight-reel catch to end the first inning Friday night, also delivered three more hits against his personal punching-bag opponents.

He has reached base in all 12 games he has played against the Mets in his career, going 18-for-33 (.545) with three doubles, a triple, homer and nine RBI (through the eighth).

Almora robbed Jay Bruce of extra bases in the first with a long run to the right-center gap and slide onto the warning track for the catch.

Out of left field

One of these days teams might stop testing left-fielder Kyle Schwarber’s arm. When Schwarber threw out Michael Conforto at second trying to stretch a single Thursday night, it gave him five outfield assists this season.

That’s tied for second in the National League, just one behind Milwaukee center fielder Lorenzo Cain.

Overall, the Cubs have 11 outfield assists, second-most in the majors behind the Mets (12).

Notes: Bruce left Friday’s game after batting in the fourth inning because of “lower back discomfort,” the Mets said….The Cubs finished May with seven shutouts this season, tied with the Dodgers and Pirates for most in the majors. The last time the Cubs had seven in their first 50 games was 1969. They had eight all of last season. …Anthony Rizzo’s 28 RBI in May were second in the majors in May behind only the Reds’ Eugenio Suarez (29) and second-most he has had in a month in his career (30 last August).