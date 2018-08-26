Kane, Hinostroza help raise nearly $50K for Special Olympics with charity game

Patrick Kane glided effortlessly across the ice at the MB Ice Arena on Saturday during warm-ups for the second annual Chicago Hockey Charity Classic. He took a loose puck and sniped it right into the net.

Kane headlined this year’s event along with Vinnie Hinostroza. Several other big-name players made it out to Saturday’s game, including Predators forward Ryan Hartman, three-time Paralympic gold medalist and sled-hockey player Josh Pauls and Stanley Cup champions Ian Cole and Brandon Bollig.

Despite the All-Star rosters, it was still Kane who received the loudest applause from the crowd of roughly 500 fans when he was introduced at the beginning of the game.

“It was exciting to me last year and then they wanted to do it again this year,” Kane said, “and it was pretty much a no brainer to commit to that and join in the festivities and just say hi to a few people and talk to a few people and play a hockey game with some great guys out here, so it’s for a great cause.”

Hinostroza couldn’t have agreed more with Kane.

“It was a blast,” he said. “Anytime we can help such a great cause it’s easy to say yes.”

Winning might’ve made it even a little more enjoyable. Despite Kane’s four-point effort, Hinostroza’s team once again came out victorious, winning 8-7 in a shootout.

Saturday’s game and silent auction — which featured items like a custom painted goalie mask that had a Stan Mikita tribute on the back and a Bears hat signed by several Hall of Famers — raised nearly $50,000 for Special Olympics Chicago. Last year’s event, which was at the Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva and was attended by nearly 1,700 spectators, raised roughly $139,500.