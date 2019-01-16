Kansas State defensive coordinator Ted Monachino expected to join Bears: report

Ted Monachino, who agreed to become Kansas State’s defensive coordinator in late December, will instead join the Bears as a defensive assistant, per multiple reports.

Monachino will team up with new Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano, with whom he worked on the Colts and Ravens.

Monachino coached the Ravens’ outside linebackers from 2010-11 and their linebackers from 2012-15. He was the Colts’ defensive coordinator from 2016-17, Pagano’s last two years as the team’s head coach.

After Pagano and his staff was fired, Monachino spent last season as a senior defensive analyst at Missouri, his alma mater. The 52-year-old agreed three weeks ago to run the defense and coach linebackers for new Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman.