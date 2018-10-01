Kanye West says he called Colin Kaepernick to try to set up Trump meeting

Kanye West says he’s reached out to Colin Kaepernick in hopes of setting up a meeting between the former NFL quarterback and President Donald Trump. The popular hip hop artist, wearing one of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hats, made the comment during an appearance on “TMZ Live” Monday.

West has been an outspoken supporter of Trump, who has been heavily critical of Kaepernick and other athletes who have protested racial inequality and police brutality during the national anthem before NFL games. West appeared on the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live” as the musical guest and ended his third song, which didn’t make the air, by going off about his support of the president.

Trump praised West on Twitter on Sunday.

Kaepernick, a former starting QB with the 49ers, has spent his time away from the NFL being involved in activism and donating his money to charitable causes. He also appeared recently in a Nike ad with the tagline, “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.” Trump said afterwards that he thought the promotion sent a “terrible message.”

It’s unclear whether Kaepernick or Trump would have any interest in the meeting, or what might possibly be discussed in it.