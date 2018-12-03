Kareem Hunt was involved in January nightclub altercation: TMZ

The Chiefs released Hunt on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, after video surfaced that showed the NFL's reigning rushing champion knocking over and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel hallway in February. | Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

A new allegation of violence involving former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surfaced on Monday.

Hunt was reportedly involved in an altercation at a Kansas City nightclub in January, which sent at least one victim to the hospital.

TMZ — citing a police report filed on Jan. 11 — reported that the accuser claims that he saw his friend getting shoved by three men, which included Hunt and now free-agent George Atkinson. The man told police he confronted Atkinson and then was punched in the shoulder. The man said he tried to fight back, according to TMZ.

The accuser believes he was knocked unconscious and claimed he was treated for a broken rib, broken nose and multiple contusions at the North Kansas City Hospital emergency room, according to TMZ.

Hunt nor Atkinson were arrested or charged for the alleged assault, TMZ reported.

This is the third allegation of violence this year against Hunt, whom the Chiefs released on Friday after a video from February surfaced that showed him knocking over and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel. He was also accused of punching a man at an Ohio resort in June, according to TMZ.

Hunt is on the commissioner’s exempt list and awaiting a suspension.

Contributing: Associated Press