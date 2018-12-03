Kareem Hunt unclaimed on NFL waivers on Monday

NEW YORK — Kareem Hunt went unclaimed on NFL waivers Monday, three days after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The star running back was cut Friday after TMZ released a video showing him pushing and kicking a woman during a February incident at a Cleveland hotel.

Police did not charge Hunt with a crime, but the Chiefs released him for being untruthful with them about what happened.

Hunt currently is on the commissioner’s exempt list and cannot play even if another team signs him. The NFL says it is continuing its investigation.

Hunt, the NFL’s leading rusher as a rookie in 2017, almost certainly would be fined and suspended by the NFL under its personal conduct policy should he find another team.

Last month, the Redskins claimed linebacker Reuben Foster off waivers after he was released by the San Francisco 49ers following a domestic violence arrest in Tampa, Florida. He also went on the exempt list and is facing league suspension. Washington drew criticism for the signing, and coach Jay Gruden admitted Foster might never play for the Redskins.