Bears sign linebacker Kasim Edebali for 2018 season

The Bears have signed outside linebacker Kasim Edebali for the 2018 season after a successful tryout at the team’s mandatory minicamp that ended Thursday, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The move reunites Edebali, 28, with Bears GM Ryan Pace, who was the Saints’ director of player personnel when New Orleans gave Edebali his first NFL opportunity in 2014. The linebacker ended staying with the Saints through 2016.

Edebali bounced around with four different teams last season. He opened the season with the Broncos then was claimed off waivers by the Lions in November. A month later the Rams claimed him off waivers, then the Saints claimed him off waivers again a week later. Overall, he appeared in 13 regular season games and recorded one tackle.

The Bears are set to have Leonard Floyd, Aaron Lynch and Sam Acho as their top outside linebackers for next season. Lynch joined the team as a free agent this summer to help stave off the losses from veterans Willie Young, Pernell McPhee and Lamarr Houston.