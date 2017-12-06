Kay Felder knows his path back to Bulls, NBA

Kay Felder knows the key for a player in his situation is to stay positive. It’s only early December and he’s already with his third organization of the season and back in the G League.



“You’ve got to believe in yourself, first and foremost. That’s what I do. I’m very confident in my ability,” Felder said Tuesday. “When my number is called again I’ll make sure I’m going to keep taking full advantage of it. That’s the thing – you’ve got to keep working. If I’m not working and I get called on them I’m not ready.”



Felder, a 5-9 guard taken by Atlanta with the 54th overall pick in the 2016 draft and sent to the Cavaliers on draft night, appeared in 42 games with Cleveland last season while making 11 regular-season and two playoff appearances with the Cavs’ developmental affiliate in Canton. Then in October of this year, Cleveland traded Felder to Atlanta and the Hawks immediately cut him.



Two days later, Felder was claimed by the Bulls and appeared in 13 games, averaging 4.2 points in 10 minutes per game. On Tuesday, he was assigned to G League and made his debut in the team’s 145-107 win Wednesday over Maine, scoring 15 points and adding six assists.



“If I keep working and I get called on them I’m ready, then it’s going to show,” Felder said. “Then that will bring success. That’s how I stay positive. Just keep working.”



He thinks that can help wherever he is in the Bulls organization, whether that’s at the United Center or with Windy City.



“With Windy City I just plan to come in and buy into the system because that’s where I’m at right now,” Felder said. “Just make sure I’m being a leader that’s running the team the best way I know I can and make sure the coaches and I are on the same page and make sure I’m following his guidelines.”



Felder’s first game with Windy City was overshadowed by Antonio Blakeney’s franchise-record 46 points. Blakeney, who is on a two-way deal between Windy City and Chicago, went 16 of 24 from the field in just 31 minutes.



Chicago’s kicks

The NCAA Division III soccer championships held Dec. 1-2 in Greensboro, North Carolina, had a Chicago flavor.



A men’s semifinal saw North Park and the University of Chicago play to a scoreless draw before North Park won 7-6 in penalties to advance to the final. North Park’s hopes for a title ended the next day in a 2-1 loss to Messiah College.



The University of Chicago women also reached a final, beating The College of New Jersey 1-0 in a semifinal. The Maroons also missed a title, losing 1-0 to Williams College.



