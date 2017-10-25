Kay Felder’s emergence, Kris Dunn’s return? More Bulls’ musical chairs

Fred Hoiberg gets a different sound in his voice when discussing back-up point guard Kay Felder.

It’s excitement.

It involves terms like “plays downhill,’’ “aggressive,’’ “creates his own shot.’’

All buzzwords for how the Bulls coach wants his point guard to play.

So with most of the Bulls positions still up for grabs and fueled by competition, of course it has to be asked on Wednesday: Can Felder be the emerging starting point guard, even over the likes of Jerian Grant and Kris Dunn?

That’s about when the brakes started getting pumped a bit on all that excitement.

“I’ve liked him off the bench,’’ Hoiberg said of what Felder has shown him through the first three games. “The thing he’s done early on is develop a nice chemistry with [reserve big man] Cris {Felicio]. With Cris rolling to the rim, we have to find a way to reward him. Kay has shown the ability to throw that lob pass to him or hit him on a late pass as Cris is rolling to the rim.

“That opens up the perimeter on that backside when he gets in there. That and his speed, he’s not going to back down. He’s a guy who with his size has always played with a chip on his shoulder. We know he’ll give us good effort.’’

Effort that Hoiberg obviously wants to keep with the second unit for now.

And that’s fine for Felder, even after his eye-opening performance in the loss to the Cavaliers on Tuesday night, with Felder playing just 16 minutes and still putting up 13 points and handing out four assists.

“I feel like everybody wants to start, honestly,’’ Felder said. “But at the end of the day it’s all Coach’s decision. I’m going to ride with whatever decision he makes. I’m just here. I’m here working hard every day and trying to prove myself.

“I mean everybody is in here competing every day and everybody is trying to solidify themselves first and foremost, so I’m just here trying to solidify myself, gain trust in the coaching staff because this is my first year with these coaches, things like that.’’

Breathe easy Jerian Grant.

Well, for a short time.

Grant has been the starting point guard since Kris Dunn was forced out of the preseason competition with a nasty open dislocation to his left index finger, but is now “50-50’’ to make his Bulls regular-season debut Thursday night.

It will remain Grant over Dunn for the time being, but they didn’t acquire Dunn in the Jimmy Butler deal to use him off the bench. And now Felder has emerged to add even more intrigue to the point guard spot.

What Grant is not concerned about is a repeat performance of last season.

First it was Rajon Rondo’s starting job, then Michael Carter-Williams, then Grant, only for it to go back to Rondo, and then Isaiah Canaan in the playoffs once Rondo was injured. It was musical chairs and left almost all four players angry.

“I think guys are going to get their minutes this year,’’ Grant said of the difference this time around. “It’s not four or five of us this year. It’s two or three of us. So guys are going to get their minutes and get the chance to go out there and actually show that they deserve those minutes.’’

Let the drama begin.