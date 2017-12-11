Ken Harrelson says White Sox will ‘be a monster’ in 2 years

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Ken Harrelson, colorful as ever in his new role as a White Sox ambassador, stopped by the Winter Meetings to share his unbridled enthusiasm for the White Sox future as well as baseball for both teams in Chicago.

He also doubled down on his promise made in August that he would never set foot in Wrigley Field again. But that doesn’t mean he holds the Cubs in contempt. Only their ballpark.

“I congratulated [Cubs chairman] Tom Ricketts on winning a world championship [in 2016],’’ Harrelson said Monday. “I also told him in two years from now our club is going to have a lot of fun playing his. Because they’re not going anywhere, they’re good.’’

Harrelson said the Cubs being good has motivated the Sox front office to be better. “In two years we’re going to be a monster,’’ he said of the Sox, in year two of a full rebuild.

“Chicago fans are going to have a wonderful next decade in baseball. They’re going to have a lot of fun watching our Sox. And at least we get [to play the Cubs] six times [in interleague] this year [instead of four], not this ridiculous Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. How bad is that?

“We get them on the weekend. I’m going to do the three at our place. I told you I will never step foot in Wrigley Field again as long as I live. You couldn’t pay me to go to Wrigley Field again.’’