An early look at 2018 Kentucky Derby post positions and odds

The 2018 Kentucky Derby is just days away, and odds makers are already sizing up the field for horse racing’s premier event. Justify, trained by four-time Derby winner Bob Baffert, is the current favorite with 3-1 odds, according to ESPN.

The annual chase for the Triple Crown begins at 5:46 p.m. CT Saturday evening at Churchill Downs. NBC will have coverage for those enjoying mint juleps and big fancy hats in the friendly confines of their home or local bar.

Mendelssohn, opening on Post 14, comes in with the second-best odds at 5-1. Magnum Moon is listed at 6-1, and Audible and Bolt d’Oro are listed at 8-1.

Horses qualify through the Road to the Kentucky Derby, a series of races established in 2013 to determine the field for the sport’s biggest day.

Always Dreaming won the 2017 Kentucky Derby with the help of jockey John Velazquez, who also won the 2011 race with Animal Kingdom. This year, Velazquez is riding Vino Rosso, who enters in Post 18 with 12-1 odds.

Here are the complete odds and post positions for the 144th Kentucky Derby as of Tuesday.