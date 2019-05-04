How to watch the 2019 Kentucky Derby

Twenty of the top racing horses in the world will line up for the 2019 Kentucky Derby on Saturday evening at Churchill Downs.

The field for this year’s Run for the Roses is wide open after the late scratch of expected favorite Omaha Beach due to a breathing problem. Omaha Beach, trained by Richard Mandella, had been listed as the 4-1 favorite before being replaced by Bodexpress.

Bob Baffert, who boasts an impressive five Kentucky Derby victories, trained three of the prime contenders in this year’s race: Game Winner, Improbable and Roadster. However, he’s not as confident in any one of those horses as he was in Triple Crown winners Justify and American Pharoah.

“I think any one could win it,” Baffert told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “You have to get the trip, and the post is important. Last year we came in with Justify, and he was a man amongst boys, and American Pharoah. This year is different. With them I knew I had the horse and felt like I needed a little luck.

“Now I’ve got three nice horses, and there’s a lot of parity. It’s wide open.”

Television coverage from Churchill Downs will begin on NBCSN at noon CT before moving over to NBC at 1:30 p.m. The official post time for the race is 5:50 p.m., and it’s expected that the race will begin soon after that.

How to watch 2019 Kentucky Derby

Time: Coverage starts at 1:30 p.m. CT; Post time is 5:50 p.m. CT

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports Live