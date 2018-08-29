Kenwood knocks off Fenwick, plans to become Public League power

Phillips, Simeon, Curie, Raby and Solorio are among a handful of teams that have begun to change the perception of Public League football around the state.

If Week 1 is any indication, there may be another school earning some football respect. Kenwood pulled off the most surprising upset of Week 1. The Broncos knocked off Fenwick, a perennial state playoff qualifier.

The Broncos want to be known as the Public League’s “creeper team,” a program on the rise. But they know the win over Fenwick has put a target on their back in the Public League this season.

High school football stories:

Watch Sun-Times Game Week every Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Want the latest info and analysis on high school football? Our preps team of Michael O’Brien, Beth Long and Annie Costabile will share all the latest news, insights and Super 25 football rankings in a new livestream show called “Sun-Times Game Week.” You can watch it LIVE every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. right here on our high school sports Facebook page. You can also ask questions using the hashtag