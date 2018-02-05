Kevin Hart drops F-bomb live on NFL Network: ‘I’ve been drinking’

Comedian and Philadelphia native Kevin Hart attempts to get onto the stage following the Eagles 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. | Elsa/Getty Images

Kevin Hart was feeling no pain Sunday night in Minneapolis after the Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33 to win Philadelphia its first Super Bowl.

Hart, who was born in Philadelphia, found himself in a sea of midnight green after time expired and regulation and Eagles colored confetti rained down.

The comedian made his way to the to the stage where the Eagles were presented the Lombardi Trophy. On live television, Hart was straight-up rejected.

“No. No,” people could hear a security personnel yell at Hart as he motioned for him to stay away from the stage.

After getting denied access to the stage, Hart crashed the Super Bowl post-game show on the NFL Network.

While talking about Eagles fan and the city of Philadelphia, Hart dropped the f-bomb.

“Philadelphia is a great city,” Hart said while slurring his words. “I hope this sets an example as to what we can do. We gave a f***.”

Hart then immediately realized what he said, put the microphone on the desk and bolted away.

Hart did admit “I’ve been drinking,” while talking to the post-game crew.

(Warning: Video below contains foul language.)

Who else caught a drunk Kevin Hart on NFL Network? pic.twitter.com/JXGv9cKbEn — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 5, 2018

Can’t blame him for having a good time, right?

