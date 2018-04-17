Kevin Hart vs. Dwyane Wade: Who will win this playoff feud?

Dwyane Wade had some choice words for Kevin Hart after the Heat beat the 76ers Monday.

Dwyane Wade was off the charts Monday night against the 76ers.

Wade scored a team-high 28 points in the Heat’s 113-103 win over the 76ers. That win sent the series to Miami tied up at one win apiece.

All you Heat fans can thank comedian Kevin Hart for Wade’s performance.

During a postgame interview with ESPN, Wade said Hart served as motivation for him.

Hart is an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He received backlash back in February for breaking TV’s golden rule and dropping the F-bomb on NFL Network when the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

During Monday’s game, the camera panned to Hart several times. This time Hart didn’t swear, but rather looking like he was waiting for 76ers coach Brett Brown to put him in.

.@KevinHart4real looks like he's about to hop on the court and ball 😂 pic.twitter.com/AhYEic6TKX — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 17, 2018

At one point, Wade and Hart were caught chirping with one another during the broadcast. After the game, Wade admitted he chirped Hart.

Dwyane Wade talked trash to Allen Iverson and Kevin Hart after dagger, then said he enjoyed shutting up the Sixers crowd and hope his son experiences it one day. pic.twitter.com/MHILKAlqig — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 17, 2018

Wade’s postgame comments triggered Hart, who decided to take their battle of words to Twitter.

See you in Miami @DwyaneWade …..It’s not over https://t.co/WO9DUANgW9 — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) April 17, 2018

What’s in store for the next chapter of this playoff feud? Stay tuned.