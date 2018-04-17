Dwyane Wade was off the charts Monday night against the 76ers.
Wade scored a team-high 28 points in the Heat’s 113-103 win over the 76ers. That win sent the series to Miami tied up at one win apiece.
All you Heat fans can thank comedian Kevin Hart for Wade’s performance.
During a postgame interview with ESPN, Wade said Hart served as motivation for him.
Hart is an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He received backlash back in February for breaking TV’s golden rule and dropping the F-bomb on NFL Network when the Eagles won the Super Bowl.
During Monday’s game, the camera panned to Hart several times. This time Hart didn’t swear, but rather looking like he was waiting for 76ers coach Brett Brown to put him in.
At one point, Wade and Hart were caught chirping with one another during the broadcast. After the game, Wade admitted he chirped Hart.
Wade’s postgame comments triggered Hart, who decided to take their battle of words to Twitter.
What’s in store for the next chapter of this playoff feud? Stay tuned.