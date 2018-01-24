WATCH: Cavs teammate ignores Kevin Love after he falls

Other than LeBron James scoring his 30,000th point, not a lot is going right for the Cleveland Cavaliers lately.

Team unrest has taken over the headlines, as the Cavs have dropped seven of their last 10 games, coinciding with Isaiah Thomas’ return to the lineup. Players are reportedly sniping at teammates during team meetings.

Nowhere was the team discord more evident than on the floor during the Cavs’ 114-102 loss Tuesday to the Spurs.

After Kevin Love takes an elbow to the face from LaMarcus Aldridge and falls down, not one Cavs teammate goes over to help him up. In fact, Jae Crowder stepped over Love, who had his hand extended, to take the ball out of bounds.

The Spurs’ Dejounte Murray seemed more concerned about Love’s well-being than anyone else.

Am I reading into it too much or did Jae Crowder just give Love a very cold shoulder? pic.twitter.com/0xNn3ACh8q — M. Gekko (@MormonGekko) January 24, 2018

Talk about showing no love!

Maybe the Cavs were questioning the validity of Love’s fall, just as they “challenged the legitimacy” of his illness recently, according to an ESPN report.

