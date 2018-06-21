Twittersphere puts full court press on Kevin McHale over Trump rally appearance

NBA Hall of Famer Kevin McHale was spotted at a rally for President Donald Trump on Wednesday night in Minnesota and the Twittersphere was not a fan of his appearance.

Kevin McHale played 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, winning three NBA championships along with making the All-Star team seven times.

As photos of Minnesota native Kevin McHale went viral, screenshots of wife Lynn McHale’s conservative views, in which she shows supports for President Donald Trump’s border policies, were tweeted.

I’d love to get definitive confirmation. But if Kevin McHale actually showed up to Trump’s rally in Duluth today with everything that is happening now and what Trump’s done and stands for, yeah he’s cancelled. pic.twitter.com/A99QSV56s4 — Henry Lake (@lakeshow73) June 21, 2018

Hall of Fame Celtic Kevin McHale and his wife attended a TRUMP rally? You're an analyst in a sport that is 75% black. You literally make money off the hard work of black athletes. Is this real? If so, he's gonna have a rough week. pic.twitter.com/pY6zCfI7gj — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) June 21, 2018

On her Twitter bio, Lynn McHale posts a quote from anti-Nazi activist Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the co-founder of Confessing Church, a movement within German Protestantism during Nazi Germany.

The quote reads, “Silence in the face of evil is, itself, evil. God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.”

Fifty-three percent of white women voted for Trump, according to the exit polls.

This now-deleted tweet by Kevin McHale's wife is something. Damn. pic.twitter.com/CJmm74a9Ro — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) June 21, 2018

Kevin McHale’s perceived political leanings may not sit well in the NBA, a league where 74 percent of the players are black, according to the The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport.

