Kevin White’s brother defends Bears WR: ‘When he turns it around, you’ll see’

MOBILE, Ala. — There are times when Kyzir White wants to fire back on Twitter and defend those who trash his older brother, Kevin.

“I know a lot of people got a lot of bad stuff to say,” Kyzir White said Tuesday at the Senior Bowl. “But when he turns it around, you’ll see. They’ll see for sure.”

Bears receiver Kevin White has played only five games in three years since he was made the No. 7 overall pick in 2015.

“Very frustrating,” said Kyzir White, who played a hybrid safety-linebacker spot at West Virginia, his brother’s alma mater. “He’s very talented. Hardest worker I know. Just the cards he’s being dealt right now aren’t the best. He just has to stick it out.”

West Virginia safety Kyzir White is Kevin White's little brother. (AP)

Kyzir White has watched his brother’s rehab from a broken shoulder up close. Along with his brother Ka’Raun, a former West Virginia wide receiver, the two are training together outside Phoenix.

“It gives me a lot of inspiration, a lot of motivation,” Kyzir White said.

His older brother tried to prepare him the Senior Bowl. It wasn’t until after Monday’s repetitious teams interviews that he finally understood. He picked up the phone and called Kevin.

“I definitely know what he was going through,” he said.

Kyzir White looked sharp in practice Tuesday, recording an interception. He’s likely three months away from joining his brother in the NFL. Still, he can’t help but stick up for Kevin.

“It’s definitely difficult for me,” he said. “If I see anything on Twitter, I kinda want to respond, but I don’t because that’s my big brother at the end of the day. I don’t like people talking bad about him. I know what he brings to the table.”