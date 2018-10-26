Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson questionable for Bears’ game vs. Jets on Sunday

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack and wide receiver Allen Robinson are questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jets at Soldier Field after practicing on a limited basis Friday.

Coach Matt Nagy said Mack’s sprained right ankle is “very similar” to last week. Robinson said after practice his injured groin feels better than the same time last week. Nagy will consult with each player and trainer Andre Tucker before deciding if either or both can play.

“I can’t stress this more to you guys,” Nagy said to reporters. “It is literally — trust me when I tell you — it is day to day. I mean that.”

But after last week’s game against the Patriots, the effectiveness of Mack and Robinson is as big an issue as their availability. Both were questionable for that game and played, but neither was effective in the 38-31 loss to New England at Soldier Field. Mack played 54 of 64 defensive snaps and had one tackle. Robinson played 61 of 82 offensive snaps and had one reception for four yards and one drop out of five targets and did not finish the game after aggravating his groin.

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack rushes in against the New England Patriots on Sunday. | Jeff Haynes/AP photo

The Bears’ defense has stalled since Mack suffered the ankle injury against the Dolphins — allowing 541 yards and 31 points to the Dolphins and 381 yards and 24 points against the Patriots.

“We’ll talk to [Mack] later [Friday]. We’ll talk to him tomorrow, and just see exactly where he’s at, how he feels,” Nagy said. “I think you guys have seen: we try to be smart with injuries. I don’t know if the word ‘cautious’ is a good word for it, but we want to make sure we’re taking care of the player or players, whoever it is. We always work that way. It’ll be one of those deals for us — just literally day-to-day.”

Nagy indeed has been cautious with injured players in general in his first season as the Bears’ head coach. But the regular season is presenting new challenges. Cornerback Prince Amukamara and Robinson have aggravated injuries during games. And Mack was ineffective last week at less than 100 percent.

“We just want to make sure we’re doing everything we possibly can to make sure there are no setbacks,” Nagy said. “And we want to try to improve it as much as we can. You know how it goes with injuries — sometimes there’s good days; sometimes there’s bad days. That’s kind of where we’re at right now [with Mack], just making sure that he’s doing everything he can to get that thing back to 100 percent.”

Mack did not talk to reporters Friday. Robinson did, and sounded hopeful he could play. He said he did “a decent amount” in practice.

“I feel good,” he said. “Just taking it day-by-day and trying to improve. I actually do feel better [than last Friday], so just taking it how [the trainers] have been telling me. Still got a couple of days.”