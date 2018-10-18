Khalil Mack ankle injury 2018: Bears star sits out second-straight practice

For the second-straight day, Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack missed practice with a right ankle injury Thursday.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, however, said Mack could probably play Sunday even if he doesn’t practice all week.

“Not having been around him for a whole lot of time, I don’t really know the answer to that,” he said. “But I think so.”

Mack hurt his ankle in the first half Sunday against the Dolphins. He missed only 16 snaps in the game, though. Bears coach Matt Nagy has described him as “day-to-day,” indicating the team has no long-term concerns about the injury.

Mack has never missed a start in his five-year NFL career.

“He’s going to handle his business,” inside linebacker Danny Trevathan said. “He’s a pro. He’s one of the best at it. We’ve got to keep moving. He knows that, the defense knows that and we know we just got to get this win with or without him on the field.”

Receiver Allen Robinson sat out Thursday’s practice with a groin injury, one day after being limited.

Earlier Thursday, Nagy characterized the Bears’ caution as something approaching maintenance. Robinson has been keeping an eye on how it feels, going back past Sunday.

“I think he felt it a little bit in the game but nothing too crazy,” he said. “And then over in practice just trying to be cautious, that’s all.”