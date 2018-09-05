Akiem Hicks: Packers offensive linemen ‘can’t block Khalil Mack’

Akiem Hicks is excited about new teammate Khalil Mack — and he doesn’t think the Packers’ offensive line will be able to stop him.

“I know those five guys can’t block Khalil Mack,” he said.

The Bears’ defensive end told Packers reporters on a conference call that he was being stretched next to Mack while he spoke.

“I think the question every team is going to ask is, ‘How do you block Khalil Mack?'” Hicks said. “So him being there, it just gives me more freedom to have one-on-ones.”

Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks said the Packers will have a hard time blocking Khalil Mack. (AP)

Hicks ended the call by saying Mack’s full name four times.

“Can you tell how excited I am to have my new teammate?” he said.