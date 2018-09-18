Khalil Mack’s impact: Bears feeling edge rusher’s presence on both sides of ball

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack rushes against Germain Ifedi of the Seattle Seahawks on Monday. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

When Khalil Mack dove and smacked Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny’s ankle in the second quarter Monday night for a tackle, Seahawks tackle Germain Ifedi wasn’t impressed.

“You got lucky on that one,” he told Mack as they walked back to their huddles.

Mack told him Ifedi had something else for him. One play later — after Ifedi was flagged for a false start, no less — Mack lined up opposite the tackle, powered past him and swatted the ball out of quarterback Russell Wilson’s hand with his left arm.

The Seahawks recovered the fumble, but Mack sent his message.

Tuesday — two weeks and three days after the Bears traded for him — Mack’s dominance continued to resonate with his head coach.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy admitted that his own play-calling has been changed by the impact Mack has had on his defense. Ahead by two touchdowns and positioned at the Seahawks’ 41 with 4:29 to play, he was content to play it conservative, running Jordan Howard twice and then having him catch a five-yard pass to force the Seahawks to use their final timeout.

“It is different,” he said. “And he’s shown now two weeks in a row what he can do and again. When you’re on the other side of the ball and you’ve got a Khalil Mack that you’ve got to prep for — you saw the amount of times that they were trying to double team him and chip him — that’s what he’d going to see.”

The Seahawks devoted much of their pass-protection attention to the outside linebacker, using tight ends to chip away at him before he could rush Ifedi, who jab-stepped back and waited.

That allowed the Bears to use the numbers to their advantage. Mack finished with one of the team’s six sacks. Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan had two sacks and a forced fumble. Safety Eddie Jackson had a sack and a forced fumble. Nose tackle Eddie Goldman and outside linebacker Aaron Lynch recorded sacks, too.

“If they’re going to double him, someone else is free,” Nagy said.

With Mack as their centerpiece, the Bears lead the NFL with 10 sacks. Mack has two — as many as the entire Raiders team that traded him away.

Monday night, Mack said he didn’t want to answer any questions about Jon Gruden, the Raiders coach who said he had no regrets about trading him to the Bears.

“Don’t care about that,” he said. “I only care about what’s going on here.”

He’s already grown fond of his new coordinator, Vic Fangio.

“He challenges you, quietly,” he said. “He has his own little swag about him, that Italian mafia kinda swag to him.”

The scary part: Mack has dominated while still adjusting to his new life. He said he’s “still adjusting” after the trade — in terms of learning the playbook, getting settled off the field and even learning the names of people inside Halas Hall.

Mack buttressing the defensive cause allows quarterback Mitch Trubisky more freedom to learn on the job. Mistakes — like his two interceptions during a five-play span Monday — aren’t game-killers, as evidenced by the fact the Bears forced three-and-outs after both picks.

Nagy argued that the momentum from a strong defense actually improves the Bears’ play on the other side of the ball.

“It helps you out offensively because, again, [Mack] raises the level of every player on defense,” Nagy said. “And when you have that, now what that does is raise … it’s infectious and it raises the level of your offense. So once we start really getting this thing going offensively, then it will be fun.”