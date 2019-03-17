King me! There’s a reason the Bulls have been keeping an eye on Sacramento

It isn’t often that the Kings become the rebuild model for success.

At least not in the last 13 years and counting, with 2006 the last playoff appearance for a Sacramento franchise that has toiled in poor decision making, from draft picks, to personnel, to coaches.

This year was playing out differently, however.

Until they ended a recent three-game losing streak on Sunday by man-handling the Bulls 129-102, the Kings were the NBA feel-good story of the first half of this season, hoping to end the longest current postseason drought in the league.

That’s why Bulls president and COO Michael Reinsdorf pointed to them a few weeks ago when discussing his own organization’s rebuild.

“I’m happy with where we are with the rebuild,’’ Reinsdorf said to the Sun-Times. “I know it’s hard for people to look out there and see we’ve won [19] games, and say, ‘Well, are you happy about winning [19] games?’ No, but that’s not the way I look at the rebuild. I look at it as how does this position us going forward after this year to be successful?

“Last year, everybody was talking about how bad Sacramento was, and they’ve taken a tremendous jump this year where they’re now competing for the playoffs, and have become one of the most exciting teams in the NBA to watch. That’s why I’m really excited about our current path.’’

When breaking down the two organizations side-by-side, while the hope is for the Bulls to eventually have the pieces to duplicate Sacramento’s up-tempo pacing on offense – the Kings were sitting second in the league in that category – the current roster make-up definitely falls in the Bulls’ favor heading into next season no matter what the score was in the Sunday match-up.

The three boxes that the Kings can check over the Bulls heading into the offseason are payroll, point guard play, and bench, with the latter two very fixable.

While the Bulls are sitting on 10 guaranteed contracts totaling $81 million and change as far as next season, Sacramento will have massive cap room, only tied to one contract over the $20 million mark, and that’s the player option for Harrison Barnes.

The Bulls will have Otto Porter making $27.2 million next season, and Zach LaVine – who coincidentally the Kings signed to a restricted free-agent offer last summer forcing the Bulls to match – making $19.5 million in the 2019-20 campaign.

Meanwhile, Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is at least knocking on the door of joining upper-tier status at that position, showing why Sacramento picked him No. 5 overall in the 2017 draft.

While Fox has taken a huge jump forward this season, Bulls starting point guard Kris Dunn seems to be stagnant. His numbers aren’t much different from last season across the board, but that’s the big problem. Year 3 for Dunn was supposed to be a huge jump. Instead, the Bulls will go into the offseason looking at point guard help both in the draft and in free agency.

In the latest matchup between the two, Dunn was a minus-19 in plus/minus, while Fox finished plus-11 with 17 points in only 25 minutes of work.

The toughest hill to climb for the Bulls will be the bench. As the Kings continued to show, the lack of depth for the Bulls often leads to quarters simply being ripped away from them when the reserves take the floor.

The good news is that reinforcements are coming by next season, with Wendell Carter Jr., Denzel Valentine and Chandler Hutchison each expected back from injuries.

The Bulls also have cap space to add a few veterans, but still have guaranteed contracts for Antonio Blakeney and Cristiano Felicio on the books.