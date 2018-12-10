Kings get the win, and the last laugh, at the expense of the slumping Bulls

It isn’t often that Sacramento players can clown any other NBA team in the league, let alone one that has six championship banners hanging from the rafters.

But there it was after the 108-89 second-half comeback win over the Bulls at the United Center on Monday.

As the Kings were walking back to the locker room, one player yelled, “Uh-oh, another two-and-a-half hour practice for them tomorrow …’’

Cold-blooded? Sure, but considering the Bulls are scheduled to practice at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday and fly out to Mexico City around 2 p.m., not exactly far off.

Jim Boylen will have plenty to coach up after this latest loss.

The Bulls (6-22) took a 56-45 lead into the locker room at the half, and then were outscored 63-33 in the second half, on their way to a season-high 27 turnovers on the night.

Yes, Bobby Portis and Kris Dunn returned from knee injuries, as the team moved closer to full strength, but obvious problems still exist.

“We’re just having a hard time sustaining a style we want to play for 48 minutes,’’ Boylen said of the loss. “I gotta do a better job at this, because we’re having a hard time doing the basics for the whole 48 minutes. That’s what we’ve got to work on and that’s where we gotta grow.

“I thought [Sacramento’s] energy went up and our energy went down as the game went on. That’s something we’ve got to fix, and that’s what we’re going to do.’’