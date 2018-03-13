Vikings land Kirk Cousins on 3-year, $84 million contract: report

The Minnesota Vikings will sign quarterback Kirk Cousins to a three-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $84 million when NFL free agency opens Wednesday, reports ESPN. The deal is being called a “landmark contract” that will make Cousins the highest paid quarterback in the NFL with an average annual salary of $28 million.

Cousins left Washington this offseason after six years with the team. He spent the last three years as starter after emerging from the competition with Robert Griffin III. After the 2016 season, he was named to his first Pro Bowl.

The team never offered Cousins the lucrative long-term contract he sought, however, instead opting to use the franchise tag to retain him last season. He was then allowed to hit the open market this offseason despite another productive season.

Cousins has thrown for at least 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in each of the last three seasons. He replaces Case Keenum, who reportedly agreed to a deal with the Broncos on Monday, as the starter in Minnesota.

The Vikings will likely be top contenders in the NFC North next season with Cousins at quarterback. He’s not quite in the same tier as the league’s best passers, but he’s proven to be a reliable starter who should help a team that went 13-3 with Keenum under center.