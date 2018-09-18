Kluber bests Rodon in latest White Sox loss to Indians

CLEVELAND — The White Sox sent their best against the Indians’ best, and it was another reminder of how far apart these two franchises continue to be.

Corey Kluber, one of the best in baseball no matter who he’s facing, struck out 11 Sox over eight innings of three-run ball, helping the AL Central champion Tribe to a 5-3 victory Tuesday.

Carlos Rodon, the rebuilding Sox’ best pitcher since his season began June 9, allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks and struck out one, a season-low, over seven innings. It stopped a streak of six consecutive quality starts on the road for the lefty who was 3-0 with a 2.43 ERA and just two home runs allowed in that stretch.

Rodon and manager Rick Renteria thought Rodon was pretty good, all said and done.

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson throws his helmet after striking out against Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) ORG XMIT: OHTD10

“He wasnt throwing bad. He had good stuff,” Renteria said. “I know the numbers don’t make it look like a good outing.”

This Indians lineup, though, is a handful. Much more than the Sox’ starting nine, which was without hospitalized Jose Abreu. With 14 strikeouts — Andrew Miller tacked on three more in the ninth — the Sox have whiffed 1,458 times this season, the most in the majors and the most in franchise history.

The Indians struck out twice.

“Good team,” Rodon said. “They took advantage of a couple pitches but that’s a playoff team.

“I’ve faced them quite a few times and I actually think this is one of the best lineups they’ve put out there. It’s impressive up and down, one through nine, hitters who take pitches and take advantage of pitches.”

Jason Kipnis’ homer leading off the fifth, and cleanup man Yandy Diaz’ smash two-run single four batters later put Rodon in a 5-0 hole.

Home runs by Daniel Palka — his 25th to lead AL rookies — and Omar Narvaez in the sixth, and an RBI double by Yolmer Sanchez in the seventh would make things interesting when Ryan LaMarre batted against Kluber in the eighth with the tying runs on base. But LaMarre, with No. 8 hitter Yoan Moncada (double, single, groundout strikeout) on deck, bounced out to shortstop to end the inning.

Rodon saw his record even up to 6-6 and ERA climb from 3.10 to 3.30. He was satisfied with his command — he walked five in his previous start — as well as his mechanics and “consistency” but knew there would be little margin for error against the Indians.

“Didn’t go my way with a couple pitches I’d like to have back,” Rodon said.

Kluber (19-7), a two-time Cy Young winner, reached his career high for wins and became the only pitcher in Indians history to have 200-plus innings and 200-plus strikeouts in five consecutive seasons.

“That’s Kluber,” Renteria said. “He stays below the zone, and he goes to both sides of the plate very well. Vintage Kluber.”

The Sox have seen that before, and their futility against the Indians demonstrates how far they are away from the class of their division. They are 5-20 in the last 25 games dating to June of last season and are 38-71 against the Indians since 2013, winning one season series (10-9 in 2015) during that span.

The Sox’ loss Tuesday dropped them to 0-7 at Progressive Field this season and 3-11 overall, with two more games left in the series and three games remaining in Chicago next week.

“This organization has put themselves in the position to do what they’re doing,” Renteria said. “Do we aspire to be an excellent ballclub and organization? Absolutely. Any club that shows some example of what it takes you have to be mindful, you have to pay attention, you have to watch and learn everything you can and move in that direction.”