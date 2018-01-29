Knicks exploring options to part with Joakim Noah: report

The Knicks are "exploring" options for Joakim Noah, according to Yahoo Sports. | Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

The Knicks are exploring alternative options to part ways with center Joakim Noah.

Last week, Noah got into a heated argument at practice with coach Jeff Hornacek, according to Yahoo Sports. Now, the Knicks are “exploring avenues” for Noah, Yahoo Sports reported.

Noah was not at Monday’s practice, according to the New York Daily News, and the team is still saying his absence is due to “personal reasons.” He’s been day-to-day since Thursday.

Noah, who has two years remaining on his four-year, $72 million contract he signed with the Knicks in 2016, also won’t play against the Nets on Tuesday, according to The News.

Noah, 32, has only played in seven games this season. He was serving a 20-game suspension for the first 12 games this season for the use of a banned substance. He was in street clothes for seven-straight games after the suspension.