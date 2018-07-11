Bears position breakdown: Get to know the quarterbacks

First in a position-by-position series of training-camp capsules on every player on the Bears’ 90-man roster. The Bears open training camp on July 20 at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.

10 MITCH TRUBISKY

Quarterback Second year

6-3, 220 North Carolina

Acquired: First-round draft pick (No. 2 overall in 2017.

Age: 23

NFL Experience: 12 games (12 starts) in one season with the Bears.

Background: After trading four picks to move up from No. 3 to get Trubisky at No. 2 in the 2017 draft, the Bears planned on a “red-shirt” rookie season behind Mike Glennon, but Trubisky replaced the slumping Glennon in Week 5 and started the final 12 games (4-8) — throwing seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions and completing 59.4 percent of his passes for a 77.5 passer rating.

Notable: Trubisky completed 67.1 percent of his passes and had an 85.4 rating in his final five games as a rookie — after completing 52.8 percent of his passes with a 70.8 rating in his first seven starts.

Mitch Trubisky completed 59.4 percent of his passes, with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 starts as a rookie last year, for a 77.5 passer rating. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

The skinny: Even if comparisons to the second-year growth of the Rams’ Jared Goff (63.6 rating to 100.5) and the Eagles Carson Wentz (79.3 to 101.9) are asking too much in his first year in Matt Nagy’s system, Trubisky needs to at least show significant improvement in efficiency, productivity and leadership to set the stage for a quantum leap in 2019. If the Bears’ defense consistently puts the wind at Trubisky’s back, don’t rule out that quantum leap for 2018.

4 CHASE DANIEL

Quarterback Ninth year

6-0, 225 Missouri

Acquired: Signed a two-year, $10 million contract ($7 million guaranteed) as a free agent in 2018.

Age: 32

NFL Experience: 57 games (two starts) in eight seasons with the Saints, Chiefs and Eagles.

Background: Signed by the Redskins as an undrafted free agent in 2009, Daniel was waived in the final cutdown and signed with the Saints. He backed up Drew Brees in 2010-12, then signed with the Chiefs and backed up Alex Smith in 2013-15. He started two games — losing to the Chargers (99.3 rating) in Week 17 in 2013 when Smith was rested; and knocking the Chargers out of the playoffs in Week 17 in 2014 (75.7 rating) when Smith was injured. Daniel backed up Carson Wentz in Philadelphia in 2016 and Brees in New Orleans last season.

Notable: Daniel has thrown three passes in regular-season NFL games in the past three seasons — since starting against the Chargers on Dec. 28, 2014.

The skinny: Daniel enters training camp as the No. 2 quarterback behind Trubisky. He comes to the Bears with a great reputation as a mentor and positive locker-room influence with valuable knowledge of Nagy’s offense. But all bets are off is his role is anything more than sparking Trubisky’s growth.

9 TYLER BRAY

Quarterback Third year

6-6, 215 Tennessee

Acquired: Signed a one-year, $795,000 contract as a free agent in 2018.

Age: 26

NFL Experience: One game (no starts) in four seasons with the Chiefs.

Background: A projected third-round pick after leaving Tennessee with a year of eligibility remaining in 2013, the strong-armed Bray went undrafted, signed with the Chiefs and made the team as a developmental quarterback behind Alex Smith and Chase Daniel. He threw one pass in five seasons with the Chiefs, though he missed the 2015 season with a torn ACL that he suffered in the offseason. Bray was beaten out for back-up role behind Smith by Nick Foles in 2016 and rookie Pat Mahomes last season.

Notable: In Week 17 last season, Bray relieved Pat Mahomes in the fourth quarter with the Chiefs leading the Broncos 24-10. But a botched handoff/fumble was returned for a touchdown and after a three-and-out the Broncos tied the game and Mahomes returned.

The skinny: Bray is the closest thing to a developmental quarterback on the roster, but he’s here mostly because of his familiarity with Nagy’s scheme. He figures to be a place-holder until a better prospect is found. But in the NFL, you never know.