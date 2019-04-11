Koepka, DeChambeau share lead after first round of Masters
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau each shot a 6-under 66 and are tied for the first-round lead at the Masters.
Koepka and DeChambeau followed a similar path Thursday, making the turn at 1-under before scorching the back nine of Augusta National. Koepka played a bogey-free round, making birdies on five out of six holes on Nos. 10, 12, 13, 14 and 15.
He had a chance to move to 7-under on 18, but his putt curved just right of the hole.
DeChambeau ended his round with six birdies on the final seven holes. His only misstep was a bogey on No. 14.
Phil Mickelson shot a 67 and is one shot behind the leaders. Ian Poulter and Dustin Johnson shot 68s to finish two shots back.