Koepka, DeChambeau share lead after first round of Masters

Brooks Koepka walks on the 17th hole during the first round for the Masters golf tournament Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) ORG XMIT: AUG356

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau each shot a 6-under 66 and are tied for the first-round lead at the Masters.

Koepka and DeChambeau followed a similar path Thursday, making the turn at 1-under before scorching the back nine of Augusta National. Koepka played a bogey-free round, making birdies on five out of six holes on Nos. 10, 12, 13, 14 and 15.

He had a chance to move to 7-under on 18, but his putt curved just right of the hole.

DeChambeau ended his round with six birdies on the final seven holes. His only misstep was a bogey on No. 14.

Phil Mickelson shot a 67 and is one shot behind the leaders. Ian Poulter and Dustin Johnson shot 68s to finish two shots back.