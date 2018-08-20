Kopech here, Jimenez on hold for White Sox

So what about Eloy?

Now that Michael Kopech — the White Sox’ top pitching prospect — is set to make his major league debut Tuesday, everybody wants to know if their top position player is close behind.

As usual, general manager Rick Hahn is leaving all to guess.

“We’re judging each individual based on what’s best for them,” Hahn said when asked about outfielder Eloy Jimenez.

“As for Eloy, he’s going to remain in [Class AAA] Charlotte at this time and continue on the path that he’s on and we’ll certainly continue to evaluate where he’s at in the coming weeks. And when the time comes, we’ll explain the logic behind whatever decision with regards to the rest of his 2018 season as well.”

If Jimenez gets the promotion, the Sox would likely do it when they’re at home as they are doing with Kopech and as they did with Yoan Moncada last season. Their next home stand begins over the first weekend in September against the Red Sox. Rosters can expand Sept. 1, and Charlotte’s season is over Sept. 3.

Hahn has repeatedly maintained that Jimenez’ service time clock, which could be kept on hold until mid-April of next season in much the same way as the Cubs did with Kris Bryant in 2015, is not a factor. Waiting till then means Jimenez would be under contract control through 2025 instead of 2024.

Jimenez’ bat looks more than ready. He was batting .338 with 10 homers in 41 games since his promotion to Charlotte. After he was named Sox minor league hitter of the month in August two weeks ago, director of player development Chris Getz told a radio audience Jimenez was “very close” to the majors, creating some buzz, which, as it turned out, was unwarranted.

Eloy Jimenez meets with reporters before a game between the White Sox and the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

“Everyone in Triple-A is close,” Hahn said Monday. “By definition they are a level away from being in the big leagues. There was not any intention in terms of foreshadowing an imminent move with that comment. It was just a statement about him making progress this year, and obviously being one level away from making his major league debut.”