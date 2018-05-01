Prospects Kopech, Zavala, Basabe honored by White Sox

Michael Kopech works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a spring training baseball game on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP)

Class AA Birmingham catcher Seby Zavala and Class A Winston-Salem outfielder Luis Alexander Basabe shared White Sox Player of the Month honors for April, and Class AAA Charlotte right-hander Michael Kopech was named Pitcher of the Month on Tuesday.

Basabe, 21, batted .313/.400/.614 with four homers, three triples, seven doubles and 17 RBI for the Dash in April while reaching base safely in 19 of his 21 games. He was acquired from the Red Sox with second baseman Yoan Moncada and Kopech in the trade for Chris Sale.

Zavala, 24, batted .315/.411/.616 and tied for the Southern League lead with six homers and 19 RBI in April. Sharing catching duties with 2015 first-round draft pick Zack Collins, Zavala also hit four doubles and recorded an 11-game on-base streak to begin the season. Zavala was selected by the Sox in the 12th round of the 2016 Draft.

Kopech, 22, went 0-1 with a 2.14 ERA, 29 strikeouts and a .189 opponents average over four starts in April for the Knights. He is the Sox’ top pitching prospect and the No. 10-ranked prospect in baseball per MLBPipeline.com.