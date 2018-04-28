Kris Bryant and Ben Zobrist return to Cubs’ lineup Saturday vs. Brewers

Cubs' Kris Bryant, left, celebrates with Ben Zobrist after scoring on a single by Wilson Contreras during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Cubs’ lineup will get a big boost Saturday against the Brewers with Kris Bryant, who missed four games after being struck in the head with a pitch, and Ben Zobrist returning to action.

Bryant will bat third. Zobrist, who was activated from the disabled list Saturday morning, will bat seventh and play second base.

To make room for Zobrist, infielder David Bote was optioned to Class AA Iowa.

Bryant hasn’t played since he was hit in the face with a 96 mph fastball from the Rockies’ German Marquez on Sunday. Bryant did full baseball activities Thursday and Friday.

Bryant declined to say what his symptoms were during his absence or whether he had a concussion. Said he was just following advice from doctor.