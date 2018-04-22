Kris Bryant appears to avoid concussion in Cubs’ bruising 9-7 win over Rockies

Bryant hit in the helmet by a pitch in the first inning

DENVER – After one of the most eventful, bruising, painful, emotion-charged games the Cubs have played in years, the most important question afterward involved the player who missed almost all of it.

Cubs star Kris Bryant was “as good as can be expected” more than 3 ½ hours after he was hit by a 96 mph pitch in the first inning and needed help to walk off the field.

Bryant, whose helmet was spun as the ball hit the front of it, suffered a cut above his left eye caused by his sunglasses and passed initial tests, showing no early signs of concussion, the team said.

He was not formally in the league’s concussion protocol and traveled with the team Sunday to Cleveland for the next series. But he also was to remain under evaluation, and his playing status for Tuesday, after Monday’s day off, was to be determined.

“I have not heard the word ‘concussion’ yet so hopefully [his condition is] very good,” Manager Joe Maddon said after the 9-7 victory that gave the Cubs the series win. “I have not heard anything awful, but they’re still watching him.”

The two-out scare set off the first emotional charge in a game that included three more players bruised or battered by balls or walls and that ended on a play at the plate – after a replay review – when Nolan Arenado was thrown out trying to score on a wild pitch.

“There’s West Texas baseball, and then there’s Rocky Mountain High baseball, and you’ve just got to fasten your seatbelt and hopefully kick the last field goal,” Maddon said.

Hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Andy Haines got so fired up after Bryant was hit that home plate ump Cory Blaser ejected them from the dugout – to Maddon’s dismay and anger.

“My argument was, `Stay out of my dugout,’ “ Maddon said. “It’s an emotional moment. Don’t look for stuff. Nothing would have happened.”

Much more happened once the game resumed.

That included an hours-long battle by Jason Heyward with the sun in right field, resulting in a third-inning “triple” when Heyward couldn’t follow a routine fly and fell backward as the ball landed and two runs scored.

Another tough-to-see fly wound up as a double off the wall in the fourth, and when he finally caught a popup in the fifth after another dramatic effort, he briefly raised his hands over his head in triumph and laughed.

“You can’t get a tougher day than he had,” Maddon said.

Except for when Anthony Rizzo was hit on the arm by a pitch in the eighth and cursed loudly before taking a slow walk to first, and except for that line drive that drilled reliever Carl Edwards Jr. in the foot for an infield hit in the seventh.

And except for two diving catches and a crash into the wall for a third by center fielder Albert Almora Jr. that saved at least two runs and left him shaken up on two of them.

He waved off help from the dugout after getting off the ground after the wall crash.

“If we would have lost I probably would have been a little bit more hurt,” Almora said.

Almora and Edwards both called it a dogfight.

“Yeah, bumps and bruises,” Edwards said. “I think their dog was bigger than our dog because we’re the ones that got hit pretty hard.”

The game also included a verbal altercation between shortstop Javy Baez and Colorado’s DJ LeMahieu in the third after Baez blocked LeMahieu from seeing the catcher’s signs before pitches – and even included a fan running on the field with a Frisbee in the sixth before getting tackled hard on the infield by security.

“He could have at least threw the Frisbee at somebody,” Edwards lamented.

“Just a weird day,” he added. “One of those days when you get to see almost everything that baseball has.”