Kris Bryant and Bryce Harper apparently had a game night

Perhaps one day Cubs fans will see Kris Bryant and Bryce Harper playing a different kind of game together, but for now, they’ll have to settle for the board variety.

From the looks of social media, the Las Vegas buddies seem to be enjoying their offseason.

Can we all just take a second to appreciate Kris Bryant and Bryce Harper's game night? #FutureCub pic.twitter.com/5LWbhlJeB8 — Jordan Owen (@byjordanowen) December 22, 2017

The 25-year-old Harper, who will be a free agent after the 2018 season, has repeatedly thrown off social media hints that he wants someday to team with fellow MVP-winner Bryant in Chicago.

Bryce Harper at a #Blackhawks game in his hometown of Vegas? Hmm…who's he rooting for? https://t.co/Xi1iG8m8x9 pic.twitter.com/KTeOEiCpwR — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) October 25, 2017

Add one more tease to the list for Cubs fans.