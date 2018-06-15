Kris Bryant, Cubs lineup break out in 13-5 rout of Cardinals

Bryant rounds the bases after his first home run since May 14.

ST. LOUIS – Kris Bryant played for the Cubs Friday night in St. Louis.

And he made sure everyone noticed.

Two days after manager Joe Maddon left Bryant on the bench in a 1-0 loss to assure a day off for his fatigued third baseman, Bryant answered the social-media head-scratching and backlash by breaking out of a weeklong slump in the Cubs’ 13-5 victory over the Cardinals.

With his dad and lifelong hitting coach Mike Bryant in town for Father’s Day weekend and watching from the stands, Kris drove a second-inning pitch from Michael Wacha 448 feet and over the wall in left-center for a two-run shot that helped ignite the rout in the opener of the three-game series.

That snapped an 0-for-17 hitting drought and 31-day homerless drought for the former MVP – who also added a run-scoring single and sacrifice fly in the game.

“Rest,” Maddon said. “Rest in this game improves everything.”

Bryant’s first homer since May 14 snapped a streak of 119 plate appearances without one – the longest of his career.

“It’s not complicated,” Maddon said. “When you grind somebody into the dirt when they’re going badly it’s probably going to continue that way. More than anything, when you have a rested mind and body there’s less chance of chasing pitches, there’s less chance of missing your pitch when you see it. Everything improves with rest.”

Maybe that explains the rest of what happened with the Cubs’ hitters coming out of their last scheduled day off until next month.

Slumping outfielders Ian Happ and Kyle Schwarber also homered, including a three-run shot by Schwarber during a six-run fifth that landed above the grass beyond the center-field fence for one of the longest home runs ever hit in the 13th-year ballpark.

Happ’s homer, just three batters before Bryant’s, produced the Cubs’ first run since Monday.

By the end of the night they had as many runs in this one as they’d scored in their previous six games combined (and they scored seven in one of those).

Everybody who started reached base. Albert Almora, Anthony Rizzo and Addison Russell each had three hits.

And perhaps the most impressive feat of the night: Javy Baez walked – unintentionally – twice.

He had two unintentional walks in his previous 55 games, and only four all season before Friday. The last time he had two in one game was his first month in the big leagues in 2014.

Even pitcher Jon Lester drove in a run, with another safety squeeze.

In fact, Lester’s job on the mound might have been the only thing about this game that didn’t buck any recent trends.

Pitching with a big lead most of the night, the left-hander gave up just two runs on solo home runs by Marcell Ozuna in the fourth and Matt Carpenter in the sixth.

With six strong innings, Lester (8-2) continued making his All-Star case in a season that has him in the (very) early Cy Young mix again – his ERA through 14 starts at 2.27.

Besides the homers, he gave up only three other hits and a walk in his start, one of the hits resulting from replay challenge after what had originally been ruled a groundout to short