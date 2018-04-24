Kris Bryant left out of Cubs’ lineup Tuesday against Indians

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant reacts after taking a pitch to the batting helmet from Colorado Rockies starter German Marquez in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Denver. Bryant was pulled from the game after getting hit. | David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant was left out of the lineup against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday — only two days after he was hit in the head by a pitch.

Bryant had a cut above his left eye but doesn’t have a concussion after being hit Sunday by Colorado’s German Marquez, manager Joe Maddon said Tuesday before the game.

Bryant, who wasn’t available in the clubhouse during media time before the game, planned to check in with Indians’ doctor to get another opinion on his condition.

Bryant told team officials that he feels fine. The 2016 National League MVP, who is batting .319 with two homers and 11 RBIs this season, participated in batting practice Tuesday before the game and hasn’t suffered any additional symptoms in the last two days.

Meanwhile, shortstop Addison Russell was put in the lineup after he was briefly hospitalized Sunday in Denver with a shellfish allergy, the Sun-Times first reported Monday. He’ll bat seventh.