Kris Bryant hits walk-off home run, Cubs win fifth straight

Cubs pitcher Jon Lester allowed the tying run in the top of the ninth inning, but his teammate Kris Bryant had his back in the bottom of the ninth.

After Anthony Rizzo struck out, Bryant hit the first pitch from Cleveland Indians pitcher Zach McAllister into the right-field bleachers and gave the Cubs a 2-1 win.

This is Bryant’s second walk-off home run of his rookie campaign. Bryant is only the second player in MLB history to make his debut and hit two walk-off home runs in the same season.

David Ross and Rizzo drenched Bryant with the ice/ Gatorade bath during his interview with WGN.

Kris Bryant got drenched. pic.twitter.com/WOYr0kzhSi — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 24, 2015

Bryant’s walk-off home run was his 20th home run of the season, and helped the Cubs win their fifth straight.

In the last 24 games, the Cubs are 20-4, which is the best stretch for Chicago since 1945.