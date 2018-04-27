Kris Bryant misses fourth consecutive game, likely to play Saturday

Kris Bryant Watch continues.

The third baseman missed his fourth consecutive game when the Cubs faced the Brewers on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field. Bryant hasn’t played since he was hit in the face with a 96 mph fastball from the Rockies’ German Marquez on Sunday against the Rockies.

Bryant did full baseball activities Thursday and Friday and barring any setbacks it appears likely he will return to the lineup Saturday.

“That’s the word I’m getting,” manager Joe Maddon said before the Cubs defeated the Brewers 3-2. “I think he’s feeling more like himself. I guess [Friday] he’s had some really good stuff going on workout-wise. So if I had to guess, I’d bet by [Saturday] we’d be in pretty good shape.”

Kris Bryant is attended to by trainer Matt Johnson after being hit in the helmet by a pitch against the Rockies on April 22. | Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

With Bryant sidelined, David Bote got the start at third and hit fifth against the Brewers. The 25-year-old rookie realized he had some big shoes to fill but was determined to not try to emulate Bryant.

“They’re asking me to be David,” said Bote, who went 0-for-4. “I can’t be any more than that. Just play my game and do what I do best. Kris is an unbelievable player and an unbelievable force in the lineup and I can’t be Kris. (I want to) play a solid third base and have good at-bats and whatever happens is going to happen.”

Roll out the barrell

Kyle Schwarber has been among the Cubs’ most dangerous hitters in the early going as the left fielder is hitting .366 with five home runs and 14 RBIs in his last 12 games.

“It’s early in the year but I think the emphasis is to put the barrel on the ball,” Schwarber said. “If it’s me being simple and more direct, it’s been working out so far. I’m sure there are going to be times during the year when I’m going to be 0-for-15 again. I just have to be able to handle the highs and the lows and just be able to stay in the middle.”

On Tuesday, Schwarber hit a laser beam of a home run off the Indians’ Josh Tomlin on a ball that had an exit velocity of 117.1 mph, fifth fastest in baseball this season. While that number is impressive, Schwarber said he’s not much into analytics.

‘I feel like that’s kind of taken over this game right now,” Schwarber said. “As much information that people can get in this game is cool but for us there are things we’re going to have to take and things that we’re going to just leave alone. That can be different for every guy. For me, I’m not too worried about launch angle [and] … exit velocity. I’m just worried about putting a good at bat together and trying to do something good for the team that day.”

Streaking

Albert Almora Jr. and Javier Baez each extended career hitting streaks to 10 games with a double and single, respectively, in the first inning.