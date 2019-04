Kris Bryant out of Cubs lineup

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17) singles during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Friday, April 12, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) ORG XMIT: CXC101

Kris Bryant is getting a day off.

Bryant is not starting in the Cubs’ game Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels. Bryant is hitting .233 and hasn’t homered since Opening Day against Texas.

David Bote is hitting eighth and starting at third.