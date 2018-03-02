Kris Bryant returns to Cubs lineup Friday vs. Angels

MESA, Ariz. — Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, who has missed much of the past week because of a flu bug, is back in the lineup Friday as the Cubs play the Los Angeles Angels in Tempe, Ariz.

Bryant was well enough Thursday to complete a full pregame practice schedule.

Right fielder Jason Heyward bats leadoff against right-hander Garrett Richards, but he’s not among the group manager Joe Maddon said he’s auditioning for a place in the leadoff rotation this season.

It gives Heyward the chance to get at least one extra at-bat in the game. He’s hitless this spring in three games (five at-bats) with two walks.

Bryant singles in his lone game so far this spring, Saturday against the Rangers.

Left-hander Jose Quintana makes his spring debut Friday.

The lineup for the 2:10 p.m. game (cubs.com audio):

RF Jason Heyward

3B Kris Bryant

1B Anthony Rizzo

SS Addison Russell

DH Kyle Schwarber

2B Javy Baez

CF Albert Almora Jr.

C Victor Caratini

LF Peter Bourjos

(LHP Jose Quintana)

