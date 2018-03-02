Kris Bryant returns to Cubs lineup Friday vs. Angels

Cubs 03/02/2018, 10:30am
Gordon Wittenmyer
@GDubCub | email

MESA, Ariz. — Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, who has missed much of the past week because of a flu bug, is back in the lineup Friday as the Cubs play the Los Angeles Angels in Tempe, Ariz.

Bryant was well enough Thursday to complete a full pregame practice schedule.

Right fielder Jason Heyward bats leadoff against right-hander Garrett Richards, but he’s not among the group manager Joe Maddon said he’s auditioning for a place in the leadoff rotation this season.

It gives Heyward the chance to get at least one extra at-bat in the game. He’s hitless this spring in three games (five at-bats) with two walks.

Bryant singles in his lone game so far this spring, Saturday against the Rangers.

Left-hander Jose Quintana makes his spring debut Friday.

The lineup for the 2:10 p.m. game (cubs.com audio):

  • RF Jason Heyward
  • 3B Kris Bryant
  • 1B Anthony Rizzo
  • SS Addison Russell
  • DH Kyle Schwarber
  • 2B Javy Baez
  • CF Albert Almora Jr.
  • C Victor Caratini
  • LF Peter Bourjos
  • (LHP Jose Quintana)

