Kris Bryant returns to Cubs lineup Friday vs. Angels
MESA, Ariz. — Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, who has missed much of the past week because of a flu bug, is back in the lineup Friday as the Cubs play the Los Angeles Angels in Tempe, Ariz.
Bryant was well enough Thursday to complete a full pregame practice schedule.
Right fielder Jason Heyward bats leadoff against right-hander Garrett Richards, but he’s not among the group manager Joe Maddon said he’s auditioning for a place in the leadoff rotation this season.
It gives Heyward the chance to get at least one extra at-bat in the game. He’s hitless this spring in three games (five at-bats) with two walks.
Left-hander Jose Quintana makes his spring debut Friday.
The lineup for the 2:10 p.m. game (cubs.com audio):
- RF Jason Heyward
- 3B Kris Bryant
- 1B Anthony Rizzo
- SS Addison Russell
- DH Kyle Schwarber
- 2B Javy Baez
- CF Albert Almora Jr.
- C Victor Caratini
- LF Peter Bourjos
- (LHP Jose Quintana)
