Kris Bryant returns to Cubs lineup in series finale against Giants

Third baseman Kris Bryant is back in business for the Cubs.

After being activated from the disabled list, Bryant will make his first start this month in the Cubs’ series finale against the Giants on Wednesday. It also marks the first time Bryant and first baseman Anthony Rizzo are in the lineup together since June 22 in Cincinnati.

Bryant initially went on the disabled list on June 23 with shoulder stiffness. He played through shoulder discomfort for roughly one month before it got so bad he needed treatment.

Bryant, who has missed 23 games this season, completed a two-game rehabilitation assignment Tuesday with Class AA Tennessee. He went 2-for-6 with a home run in the two games, leaving the second game early and taking a flight late Tuesday to join the Cubs in San Francisco.

“I think the mission was accomplished down there,” Bryant said of his mini rehab assignment.

He also said he expects to be on a shoulder maintenance program rest of the season and Bryant believes he’ll deal with occasional recurring discomfort.

Also note

In a corresponding move to Bryant’s activation, the Cubs optioned infielder David Bote to Class AAA Iowa.

Here’s the full lineup for Wednesday:

Contributing: Gordon Wittenmyer