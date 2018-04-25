Kris Bryant to see Cubs’ team doc Thursday before playing status determined

CLEVELAND — Cubs manager Joe Maddon was emphatic Wednesday that third baseman Kris Bryant is fine, even though he went another day without playing since getting hit in the head by a pitch Sunday at Colorado.

“I really anticipate good soon,” Maddon said. “If anything went the other way, I’d be really surprised.”

Bryant, who was examined by the Indians’ doctor Tuesday, is to be examined by the Cubs’ physician Thursday before his playing status for Thursday night’s home game against the Brewers is determined.

Initial tests Sunday suggested he had avoided a concussion, and nothing has developed since then to change that perception, team officials said.

Bryant with trainer Matt Johnson after getting hit Sunday.

Bryant took batting practice Tuesday and appeared to fare well. He remains under evaluation but hasn’t officially been put in Major League Baseball’s concussion protocol, the team said.

“I’m not hearing anything bad, not at all,” said Maddon, who added Bryant could be back in the lineup Thursday against the Brewers at Wrigley Field. “It’s pretty much [about] how he feels. He’s going to be fine.”

A 96 mph fastball from the Rockies’ German Marquez hit the front of Bryant’s helmet. The pitch spun the helmet, broke Bryant’s sunglasses and left a small cut above his left eye. Bryant appeared dazed but never left his feet and was helped off the field.