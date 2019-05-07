Kris Bryant walks off with 9th-inning homer as Cubs beat Marlins

For the second time in as many nights, Kris Bryant delivered a home run in the bottom of the ninth for the Cubs.

This time the two-out shot was enough to lift the Cubs to a 5-2 walk-off victory over the moribund Marlins on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.

If manager Joe Maddon and his Cubs thought the early-season adversity they overcame to fight back to the top of the division will pay off as the season goes on, wait till they get through this gauntlet of a week against the Miami Marlins.

After winning 16 of 20 games, including a crushing sweep of the red-hot Cardinals to move into first place over the weekend, the Cubs have had their hands full the last two nights at Wrigley Field with the worst team in the majors.

Jon Lester gave up only two unearned runs in six innings Tuesday, dropping his season ERA to 1.41.

The Marlins had lost seven of their last eight and had won only nine games all year before coming back twice to beat the Cubs Monday night in the opener of a four-game series – knocking them back into second place.

And then came another game decided in the ninth against the only team in the National League still considered to be tanking.

“I have full confidence in our guys,” Maddon said before Tuesday’s game. “I think in a perverse way, going through that early and then coming back like we have, we’ve taught ourselves a lesson, and I think it should sustain itself.”

Another day another lesson.

The Cubs managed only five hits against one-time teammate Caleb Smith, a left-hander who spent the 2017 spring in Cubs’ camp as a Rule 5 draft pick – and who struck out 11 on this night, pitching two outs deep into the seventh inning.

Not even Cubs ace Jon Lester on a 41-degree, wind-blown night made for pitching could make easy work of the Marlins – despite running his streak of innings without an earned run to 13 straight and lowering his season earned run average to 1.41.

Lester has allowed just one run in 18 innings over three starts since returning from a hamstring injury.

After losing Monday when they failed to take advantage of 10 walks and blew two leads, the Cubs kept the Marlins alive late into another cold night with unearned runs.

Working with a 1-0 lead, Lester struck out Smith to open the third, then watched Curtis Granderson slap an opposite-field line drive to left right at Kyle Schwarber – who circled it before dropping it for a two-base error.

Martin Prado then followed with a drive to the right-center gap for a run-scoring double. And after Lester struck out Brian Anderson, Jorge Alfaro lined a single to left off the glove of shortstop Javy Baez to drive home Prado with the second unearned run of the inning, for a 2-1 Marlins lead.

Schwarber was a late addition to the lineup after Ben Zobrist was scratched just before game time for “personal reasons.”

Albert Almora Jr., leading off the third inning, tossed his bat aside as he appeared to draw a leadoff walk on a 3-1 pitch.

After slowly picking up the bat and returning to the box, he lined the next pitch into the basket in left-center for the tying run.

But Smith struck out the next five batters he faced and allowed only two singles during the rest of his outing as the pitcher’s duel was handed off to the bullpens in the seventh.

The only other run he allowed came in the first inning after Kris Bryant’s long drive to right drifted deep into the corner and then bounded away from Anderson for a standup triple with one out.

After Anthony Rizzo walked, Baez drove a sacrifice fly deep to left center.