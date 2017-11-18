Kris Dunn and his swag ready to start changing opinions of his game

Kris Dunn doesn’t care what the early career numbers scream.

Yeah, 39 percent from the field and just 30 percent from beyond the three-point line.

So what?

At the end of the day the second-year point guard is from the school of “shooters gotta shoot,’’ and class was in session Saturday night in the win over Charlotte.

All Dunn did was go 10-for-16 from the field, hit both three-point attempts, and finish with a career-high 22 points. Oh by the way, his sixth double-digit scoring output in his last eight games.

So let outsiders keep labeling him with “can’t shoot from outside.’’ Let opposing defenders keep going underneath screens. Let Hornets guard Kemba Walker keep sagging off.

“I’ve played basketball my whole life,’’ Dunn said. “I’ve made outside shots before. I know people are saying I can’t shoot or whatever, and I have to take that as they want to see me make ‘em. Dare me to make ‘em. That’s my job to put the pressure on people. I’m going to keep taking shots and the ones I make I know those are the ones that will put pressure on the defense.

“My career, I didn’t hit big-time shots making outside shots. I attacked the rim. I’m comfortable shooting it, and now it’s just about confidence.’’

Confidence that Dunn doesn’t lack.

Here’s a little secret about the fifth overall pick in the 2016 draft: His favorite two players growing up were Kobe Bryant and Rajon Rondo.

Two very different players, but both oozed swagger.

“I’ve seen Kobe have some bad shooting nights,’’ Dunn said. “All the good shooters say the only way you can get out of that gym is to keep shooting it, keep being confident. That OKC game [where Dunn went 1-for-11 from the field] I rose up on each shot and shot with confidence. That’s not a problem for me.’’

And rather than get stuck on that poor showing against the Thunder, he flipped the page and had a career night in the 123-120 win over Charlotte.

Huge for Dunn, and maybe even bigger for the Bulls, who acquired Dunn in a package for Jimmy Butler and have been searching for a point guard to emerge this season.

“Just a really overall solid performance by Kris, certainly something he can build on,’’ Hoiberg said. “It’s exactly what we need, we need that leader that has the ball in his hands the majority of the game.’’

What Hoiberg really liked was the seven assists and just one turnover. Turnovers have been an issue for Dunn, and seemingly all that’s been holding him back from starting over Jerian Grant.

“All these games, the mistakes you make, you watch the film, see what you did wrong, see what you did right, but work on it,’’ Dunn said. “You don’t let it define you as a player. Erase it out of your mind and move onto the next one.’’

Dunn knows what he’ll continue to see on this four-game West Coast trip. It will be the same. More doubters, more teams daring him to shoot from outside.

“As the games are going along and there’s more film it’s getting harder and harder for me to get into that paint, and the only way to open up that paint is if your teammates make shots and me making shots,’’ Dunn said. “I have to keep attacking, and that’s not going to change, but it’s up to me to change how people defend me.’’

Then Dunn smiled and added, “I’m good with that.’’