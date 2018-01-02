Kris Dunn has emerged as the Bulls’ closer, but will Zach LaVine change that?

How it happened really doesn’t matter for Kris Dunn.

Maybe he earned the role as late-game closer for the young rebuilding Bulls. Maybe it’s simply by default. Or maybe Dunn has flat-out hijacked it.

Either way it’s been working, evident by the 10-4 record over their last 14 games. At least until it hasn’t worked. That was the case in Monday’s overtime loss to Portland.

Trailing by two late in the game, Dunn had the ball in his hands and had some decisions to make. The core of the set was a simple pick-and-roll with big-man Robin Lopez, and when the second-year point guard came off the pick his first read was the pocket pass to Lopez. No go. Well defended.

He then had the option for the kick-out, with rookie Lauri Markkanen standing to the outside for a possible game-leading three-pointer. Again credit the Trail Blazers for their defense. Because they defended the pick-and-roll so well in the paint there was no back-side help needed. That meant the close-out clogged up the kick-out pass, according to Dunn.

So he went option three: Call his own number.

He attempted the short jumper with Portland’s CJ McCollum in his face, and just didn’t have his legs under him correctly to rise over the guard. Bad miss, bad loss.

Yet, there was Dunn after the game, comfortably wearing a towel and full accountability.

“I think the last couple weeks, I think [they] believe in me to make those decisions,’’ Dunn said of his growing role as closer. “[Monday] it bit me in the butt.’’

Dunn’s hope was to now bite back.

That meant hours of film study on Tuesday, and getting ready for red-hot Toronto on Wednesday. It also meant wanting to be put in those late-game situations again and as soon as possible.

“Yeah, for sure,’’ Dunn said, when asked about crunch time. “Down the stretch I definitely want to have the ball in my hands. My team, my coaching staff, they give me the confidence to do it, so I’m going to go out there and try and make the right play, the right read, keep being aggressive. I’m going to look back at the film and see what happened.’’

What Dunn has already learned is that late-game intensity is an entirely different level of basketball.

Rarely did he see the floor in those situations last season in Minnesota, and if he did the then-rookie really wasn’t an option.

Not the case with his new team, as Dunn is the second-leading fourth-quarter scorer to Nikola Mirotic, was shooting 49 percent from the field in the fourth, and averaging a team-best 1.6 assists.

“When it comes down to the stretch everybody picks their game up a little bit more,’’ Dunn said. “The intensity rises and things get a little bit more physical. It all comes down to who makes the right plays, who makes the big-time shots.

“Definitely a learning experience.’’

One that Dunn may have to share sooner than later, however.

Zach LaVine is in the final stages of his rehab process from left ACL surgery, and could be making his Bulls debut in the next 10 days.

LaVine not only has a skillset to hit clutch shots from the outside, but also to have the ball in his hands and break his defender down.

“Yeah, he is another guy that can give you that,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of LaVine, when asked about another late-game option. “[LaVine] obviously gives you another really good shot-maker. Probably the best shot-maker on the team.’’