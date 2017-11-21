Kris Dunn has his sights set on Lonzo Ball but for different reasons

LOS ANGELES – Lonzo Ball was in Kris Dunn’s crosshairs Tuesday night.

Dunn’s mission statement was simple: Make life as difficult as possible for the much-hyped Lakers rookie point guard.

The agenda, however, was very different.

Different from players like Patrick Beverley, John Wall and Damian Lillard, who have publicly gone out of their way to do everything in their power to shut Lonzo Ball down this season, while directly sending a message to his very vocal father, LaVar Ball.

“Nah, I’m not some vet like those guys, so I can’t really have feelings like that,’’ Dunn said. “I’m still trying to prove myself, too. I mean I’m going hard at him, but I’m going hard at everybody every night. That’s just how I play. Doesn’t matter who you are.’’

Or who your father is.

Dunn feels like he knows basketball fathers, especially because he didn’t know his until he was almost 10 years old. That’s why he can speak freely about how good of a father he feels LaVar Ball actually is.

“I don’t think he’s even that hard on his kid,’’ Dunn said of LaVar. “I mean whenever his kid doesn’t have the game he thinks he could have, he still has his back. That’s only going to give your kid confidence. That shows him that no matter what’s going on, if you fall your dad is going to be right there to pick you up. That should be the kind of father everybody wants when you’re competing.’’

Dunn’s relationship with his own father reads like a Hollywood script.

When Dunn was just one, his mother, Pia, took off from Connecticut with Kris and his older brother, John, leaving their father, John Seldon, with no idea where they went. Seldon searched for years to find them, getting no help from the courts.

Meanwhile, Pia was in and out of trouble in Alexandria, Va., finally incarcerated long-term when Dunn was nine. Afraid to let anyone know that they were by themselves, Kris and his brother hustled to get food and pay rent, as John won money with trick dice and Kris would play local teenagers one-on-one for $20 a pop.

From prison, Pia reached out to Seldon and asked if he could help out, sending her older son to meet him. Seldon tracked John back to Alexandria, however, and finally met his younger son.

Both John and Kris eventually moved in with their father and his new family, and Dunn said life immediately changed.

“People say [LaVar] was tough, nah,’’ Dunn said. “My dad was tough. I wasn’t used to structure. I learned real quick.

“[Lonzo] doesn’t have luxury of not being in the spotlight. His dad put that pressure on him. My dad did the same thing when I was in high school and college. He wasn’t as vocal to the media and people off the court – I mean he wasn’t making a shoe for me – but for me he was that kind of father. The kind that really pushed for your best. I needed that. That push makes you ready for anything.’’

Like finally being named the starting Bulls point guard over Jerian Grant, as all signs now have Dunn becoming against the Lakers. A player told the Sun-Times that Dunn took a lot of the first-team reps in the Monday practice, although coach Fred Hoiberg won’t make it official until pregame.

But either way, Lonzo Ball was going to get a full dose of Dunn.

“I don’t go after guys for personal reasons like dads and stuff like that,’’ Dunn said. “I go at guys because they’re lined up against me.’’