Kris Dunn is all about bringing the defense and some swag to the Bulls

There’s something very Jimmy Butler about the way Kris Dunn approaches the game.

Yes, both players have a certain swag to them, and yes, both of them have an off-the-court background story that is right off the pages of a Hollywood script.

But even more than that there’s a sense of what their strength as basketball players are and the confidence on how they feel that ability can impact the team.

“I’m trying to pick my spots on offense and be aggressive on defense,’’ Dunn said of life as a starter now three games in. “I think that’s what’s holding me high right now.

“[The Bulls coaches] think I could be an elite defender one day. So that’s a challenge I’m going to take on. I’m going to go out there each and every day and try to bring that defensive intensity and bring it to the team. When somebody sees somebody playing hard, it feeds off of it.’’

Maybe, but since Dunn has been named the starter over Jerian Grant there’s still a lot of empty stomachs around the second-year point guard.

Not that Dunn should be blamed.

He’s actually been a bright spot in the losses to the Lakers and Jazz.

Against Los Angeles and highly-touted point guard Lonzo Ball, Dunn held Ball to eight points, while scoring 12 points himself, and handing out six assists. In the blowout to the Jazz, Dunn again put in 12 points, as well as grabbing nine rebounds.

The lingering problem? Turnovers. Specifically, four in each game against teams that thrive on the opposition’s mistakes.

“I know I have to be better in that area,’’ Dunn said. “Just keep watching film, studying what I do wrong, and not repeating my mistakes. If I want to stay a starter that’s an important part of the game.’’

And make no mistake about it – Dunn does want to stay a starter. While he tried to downplay that status earlier in the year, he knows there’s a perception difference between starter and reserve.

“For someone like me, that’s what I’m used to,’’ Dunn said of starting. “And I want to go against the best guys in the world. They start. So as soon as tip-off starts I want to go one-on-one with them. To the John Walls, the [Russell] Westbrooks, to the Kyries [Kyrie Irving], all the great point guards in the league. They don’t come off the bench, so why not?’’

What that means for Dunn short-term is clean up the careless turnovers and more importantly bring the defensive intensity on a nightly basis.

“I think that’s where I’ll be a leader at,’’ Dunn said of his defensive ability. “We’ve got a bunch of leaders. We’ve got Rolo [Robin Lopez]. We’ve got Justin [Holiday]. They’ve been doing good so far. But on the defensive end, I think that’s where I can be the linebacker. Go out there and make the plays. Be aggressive and try to bring that energy.’’

He’s already got some followers.

“No doubt, Kris is that defensive competitor,’’ reserve Bobby Portis said. “You see a guy like that poking at balls, diving around, making [opposing guards] work, that’s motivating. We loved having him on that second unit.

“Now he’s doing he’s thing [with the starters] and you definitely feel that intensity at the start of games. He’s that kind of presence out there.’’