Kris Dunn is back with the Bulls and will participate in the All-Star Weekend

Kris Dunn and his minutes restrictions will be going Hollywood after all.

The Bulls point guard was sidelined for almost a month, after he took a terrible spill, landing face first off a dunk in a Jan. 17 loss to Golden State. Not only did he dislocate his two front teeth, but was in the concussion protocol until Wednesday, when he made his return against Toronto.

That was good enough for the Bulls to OK him to head to Los Angeles and participate in the “Rising Stars Game’’ – along with rookie Lauri Markkanen – but it came with a few warnings from his club.

“He’s still working his way back into shape, so he can’t go out there in that game and play 30-plus minutes,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said. “At the same time, I’m excited for him, I’m excited for Lauri. Go out and experience that weekend. It’s hopefully something where they can go out and enjoy themselves, have some fun, decompress a little bit. But Kris, if somebody is on a breakaway let’s not spring back. Let’s stay at half-court and try and get a dunk.’’

Dunn didn’t need to be told that twice.

“My team and coaching staff made it happen,’’ Dunn said of playing in that game for standout first and second-year players. “They put me in the right situation and allowed me to be the player I could be for the team. I’m really doing it all for my family. Just allow them to have that experience, allow them to have fun.

“My sisters, they’re young. So they might see some celebrities out there. That’s what they’ve been talking about. So it’s all about the family.’’

Dunn was hoping to get in on a few parties, but said he was still uncertain if he would stick around and watch the actual All-Star Game on Sunday.

“I haven’t decided,’’ Dunn said. “I might try to go get up in the beach.’’

As far as what celebrities his sisters are hoping to see, Dunn was all for that, but with a warning.

“Lil Uzi, Kanye West, the Kardashians, all the stuff you see on TV,’’ Dunn said. “Hopefully they get to see them.

“I told them, ‘If you see them, go get that picture.’ Now if anybody puts their hands on you, I got you,’’ Dunn said with a laugh.

Surprise, surprise

Not only is Markkanen playing in the “Rising Stars Game,’’ but will also participate in the skills challenge on Saturday.

“I’m practicing a little bit,’’ Markkanen said of the skills challenge. “I’m doing the drills but not too bad. I’m not worried about that. I know everything I can do on those drills. So I should be good.’’

Before Karl-Anthony Towns won the skills competition in the 2015-16 season, it was dominated by guards. Towns changed that, and then Kristaps Porzingis won it last season.

The 7-foot Markkanen thinks he’s shown he’s a better athlete than many thought of him coming out of college.

“I don’t think people were expecting that from me,’’ Markkanen said.