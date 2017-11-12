Kris Dunn is hoping that he can fill Fred Hoiberg’s help wanted sign

Fred Hoiberg is still looking for a point guard.

And not just a point guard, but his point guard.

A player that understands the game plan, a player who can run with pace, a player that can communicate on both ends of the floor, a player that can make the simple pass, but at the same time be dynamic.

A third year in the Bulls coach’s seat for Hoiberg, and that search is still ongoing.

It wasn’t Derrick Rose. Too unprepared from game-to-game, too forgetful of the game plan. It wasn’t the handful of point guards Hoiberg went through last season, at least until the end of the year when Rajon Rondo showed flashes before a hand injury ended the playoff run against Boston, and eventually ended the season.

So where does Hoiberg stand with that position today?

Hoping another year under his belt will lead to better things for Jerian Grant or realizing that the anxious second-year player jumping around with his hand up in the front of the classroom is all in on filling that role.

“Of course I want that job,’’ Kris Dunn said. “But I just want to play, man. Last year [in Minnesota] I didn’t get to play too much. Just to be on the floor is a great thing for me.’’

What would be great for Hoiberg is if Dunn could stop turning the ball over.

That’s what’s holding his progress back right now. That’s why Grant continues to get the nod over him. Grant is safe, evident by the 6.3 assists per game compared to just 1.4 turnovers. Yes, Grant is less flashy, less dynamic, and has a much lower ceiling, but he doesn’t hurt the offense.

Dunn has off-the-charts athleticism, and in-your-face defensive ability, but 3.4 turnovers per game and 3.4 assists? That has to be cleaned up and Dunn knows it.

“That’s what I’m working on right now,’’ Dunn said. “It’s a hard adjustment, but an adjustment that can be fixed over due time. That’s what I’m really focusing on. Starting [last week], I’m really starting to focus on trying to not turn the ball over.’’

What Dunn has to get used to is this isn’t college anymore. At Providence he was the show. Defenses focused on throwing everything at him on a nightly basis, so of course the passing lanes were cleaner to his teammates. There was less resistance.

“In the NBA there’s too many talented guys,’’ Dunn said. “In college the plays were a lot easier to make. There wasn’t too much help needed. In college everyone was focused on me so I got the easy look for my guys. The NBA is different, and that’s something I’m working on.’’

Work that’s starting to show, with Dunn coming off a one-turnover game in San Antonio Saturday night.

But still …

“Jerian has been solid,’’ Hoiberg said of Grant. “You look at his assist to turnover numbers and they’re really good. As good as any point guard in the league.’’

The good news for Dunn is the blowout loss to the Spurs once again had Hoiberg insisting that starting spots were “up for grabs.’’

Nice for Dunn to hear, but he’d much rather finish than start because closing out games means he’s earned trust.

“Yeah, it’s more important to close,’’ Dunn said. “And I don’t care where you put me at – the one, the two, I just feel like I should be out there because of how competitive I am and how hard I go.’’